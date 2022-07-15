Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Nimmo has nine homers this year, his most since he hit 17 in 2018. He's gone deep four times in 14 games this month. The outfielder provided insurance Thursday with a sixth-inning solo shot, and he was also on base when Pete Alonso hit a two-run blast in the eighth. Nimmo has hit .259 (15-for-58) in July, and he's posted a .275/.361/.447 slash line with 33 RBI, 56 runs scored, 16 doubles and five triples through 362 plate appearances.