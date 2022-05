Nimmo is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

The Mets are likely just building in some rest for Nimmo during the doubleheader, as the 29-year-old had started in each of the past seven games while going 5-for-28 with a home run and five walks. Travis Jankowski will get the nod in center field and serve as the Mets' table setter in Game 1 of the twin bill, but expect Nimmo to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.