Nimmo went 0-for-1 with four walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

The Mets drew 12 free passes in total on the afternoon, but Nimmo was the only one to walk more than twice. The patient leadoff hitter is batting only .227 (5-for-22) through eight games but has a .455 OBP thanks to a 10:3 BB:K, adding three runs, three RBI and two steals to his ledger.