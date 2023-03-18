Nimmo left Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins with right ankle soreness and will be undergo imagine on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It looked like Nimmo had jammed his knee while sliding into second base, but the club is saying instead it's his ankle that caused his early exit. The Mets have dealt with significant injuries over the past few weeks, and the loss of Nimmo would be a massive one for both fantasy managers and New York for the coming season. There should be some clarity on the injury before the end of the weekend.