Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced Saturday that Nimmo has been diagnosed with a low grade sprain in his right knee and ankle, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The good news is there's no structural damage according to the imaging. The bad news is that the outfielder has been diagnosed with the sprain, and will need to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. The injury occurred when he jammed his knee/ankle into second base Friday while trying to break up a double play. Nimmo's status for Opening Day is very much in doubt, and this will be a situation that has to be monitored over the coming weeks.