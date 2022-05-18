Nimmo had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised right quadriceps after leaving Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo was hit by his own foul ball during the seventh inning and didn't take the field for the following frame, but it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the 29-year-old hopes to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's contest, so he may not miss any time.