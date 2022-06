Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

The 29-year-old had gone just 3-for-29 (.103) over his prior nine contests coming off a three-game absence due to a sore wrist in late May, but Nimmo looked 100 percent healthy again Friday. On the season, he's slashing .268/.373/.421 with four homers, 21 RBI and 33 runs through 52 games.