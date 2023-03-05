Nimmo is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nimmo has been eased along in Mets camp this spring, but there are no injury concerns at the moment. The 29-year-old re-upped with New York in December on an eight-year, $162 million pact.
