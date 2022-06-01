Nimmo went 0-for-5 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.
Nimmo missed four games with a right wrist sprain, and he wasn't able to get on base in his return to the lineup. The outfielder hit leadoff in Wednesday's contest, which saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end. Overall, he's at a .284/.376/.438 slash line with three home runs, 17 RBI, 29 runs scored, four triples and eight doubles in 191 plate appearances. Nimmo should see a near-everyday role going forward as the Mets' starting center fielder.