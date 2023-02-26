Nimmo likely won't see action in Grapefruit League games until next weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old center fielder is healthy to begin camp, but given his injury history, the Mets are taking a cautious approach with him. Nimmo returned to New York on an eight-year, $162 million contract over the winter and figures to slot back in at the top of the order thanks to his .385 career OBP -- a role that led to a career-high 102 runs in 2022.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Returns to Mets for $162 million•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Powers Mets to sweep of twin bill•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Crosses plate three times Sunday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Cleared to start•