Nimmo went 3-for-6 with two walks and two runs scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader split against the Phillies.

Hitting leadoff in both contests, Nimmo continues to excel as the table-setter for a Mets squad that's the first in the majors to 20 wins. After reaching base safely in 20 straight starts, he's slashing .270/.393/.427 on the season with three homers, nine RBI and 16 runs.