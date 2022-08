Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The typically patient Nimmo had drawn only one free pass in his prior 12 games, but he's been swinging a hot bat by going 11-for-28 (.393) over the last six contests. He remains a fixture atop the Mets' lineup, and with 64 runs through 96 games on the season, he's closing in on his career high of 77 set back in 2018.