Nimmo went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Giants. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch for the second time this season.

Nimmo's RBI came with one out in the top of the ninth inning, with his sacrifice fly scoring the tie-breaking run. The Giants rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the inning to come away with the win, but Nimmo once again got the job done as the Mets' table setter. He'll head into Wednesday's series finale with an eight-game hitting streak, and he's gotten on base in all but one of his last 27 games. Over that timeframe, Nimmo is slashing an impressive .292/.379/.406.