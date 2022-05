Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

Nimmo extended his hit streak to 11 games during Sunday's matchup, and he drove in his first runs since May 5 while recording two extra-base hits against the Mariners. Over the last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .423 with a triple, three doubles, five runs and three RBI.