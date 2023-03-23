Nimmo (ankle/knee) got five plate appearances Thursday in a minor-league game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He hit a triple in one of those five plate appearances and ran it out well, per Healey. Nimmo has been slowed over the last week or so by low-grade sprains in both his right ankle and right knee, but he is slated to return to Grapefruit League action this weekend and seems like a good bet at this point to be ready for Opening Day.

