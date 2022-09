Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in a 9-3 win Sunday in Miami.

Nimmo reached base safely in his first four plate appearances, including a three-run homer in the second. The stolen base was his first of the season in three attempts. He has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games, posting a .313/.389/.542 slash line in that span.