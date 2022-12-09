Nimmo signed an eight-year, $162 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets selected Nimmo 13th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft, and, barring a trade, this deal makes it extremely likely he'll play his entire career with the club. Nimmo has compiled a 134 wRC+ and .362 wOBA across seven big-league seasons, which highlight his on-base and contact skills. He's also a strong defensive center fielder and will be locked into the lineup at that position in 2023. The lone concern is Nimmo's injury history, as he's played in more than 100 games just twice in his major-league career.