Nimmo isn't starting Wednesday against Washington.
Nimmo has been on a tear at the plate recently, hitting .500 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, three runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the last five games. However, he'll get a breather while Terrance Gore starts in center field and bats ninth during Wednesday's regular-season finale.
