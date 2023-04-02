Nimmo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo will get Sunday off with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the mound for the Marlins. Tommy Pham is leading off and playing center, while Tim Locastro gets the start in right. Over his fist three games, Nimmo has hit .222/.429/.333 over 14 plate appearances while picking up three RBI and a stolen base.