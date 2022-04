Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Phillies.

He took Zack Wheeler deep in the fifth inning, giving Nimmo his first homer of the year and breaking open a scoreless tie. The 29-year-old is off to a strong start to the season from the top of the Mets' batting order, posting a .333/.391/.619 slash line with five runs scored through five games.