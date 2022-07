Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The outfielder capped the scoring in the 10th inning with his seventh homer of the year, a blast to right field off Dauri Moreta. Nimmo is in a groove right now, slashing .313/.341/.506 over his last 20 games with three home runs, nine RBI and 13 runs.