Nimmo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.
One pitch after Dominic Smith has put the Mets in the lead with two outs in the ninth inning by beating out an infield single, Nimmo gave his squad some insurance by pulling a T.J. McFarland offering down the right-field line. The homer was Nimmo's third in 14 games to begin the season, and he's also slashing .292/.393/.563 with five RBI and 10 runs.
