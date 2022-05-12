Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals.
Things looked good early for the Mets after Nimmo's double on the fifth pitch of the game sparked a three-run rally, but things quickly fell apart after that. The 29-year-old outfielder has hit safely in seven straight games and reached base safely in 21 straight starts, fueling a .286/.402/.439 slash line on the season with three homers, nine RBI and 17 runs.
