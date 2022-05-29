Nimmo (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Mets will turn to second baseman Luis Guillorme to handle leadoff duties while Nimmo's sprained right wrist keeps him on the bench for a second straight game. Per Tim Healey of Newsday, Nimmo received a cortisone shot for the wrist, so he may need another day or two off to wait for the injection to take effect before he slots back into the lineup. After Sunday's contest, the Mets will begin a three-game series with the Nationals on Monday.