The Mets selected Baty's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in his MLB debut Wednesday in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Expect the 22-year-old to get an extended look as the Mets' everyday third baseman while both Luis Guillorme (groin) and Eduardo Escobar (oblique) are on the shelf. The lefty-hitting Baty has only six games of experience above the Double-A level, but he shined across stops at the Mets' top two minor-league affiliates this season, slashing a collective .315/.410/.533 with a 24.8 percent strikeout rate and 11.6 percent walk rate. Baty could be an appealing speculative pickup in deeper mixed leagues for managers looking for an infusion of power from a corner-infield spot.