Baty isn't in the Mets' lineup Thursday against Arizona due to hamstring soreness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Baty might still be available off the bench Thursday, but there's a good chance the team holds Baty out so he can rest his hamstring. The concern level surrounding Baty's injury seems low, and he should be considered day-to-day going forward.