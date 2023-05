Baty went 3-for-9 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored across both games of Monday's twin bill versus Atlanta.

Baty was productive in the doubleheader, smacking a solo shot in the matinee and a double in the nightcap. The rookie extended his on-base streak to 10 games, during which he's slashing .353/.405/.588. The only appearance in which Baty has not reached base this season came in his second contest, when he went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter against the Dodgers.