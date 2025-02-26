Baty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old got the start at third base and hooked a Hayden Wesneski offering over the right-field fence in the third inning for his first long ball of the spring. Baty isn't going to unseat Mark Vientos at the hot corner, but he's getting a look all around the infield in camp, including at shortstop. If Baty demonstrates he can handle the defensive demands, he might take over the utility infielder job originally ticketed for Nick Madrigal (shoulder) on the Opening Day roster.