Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

For the first time since the All-Star break, the left-handed-hitting Baty will hit the bench while the Mets face a right-handed starter (Slade Cecconi). Absences from the lineup against righties could begin to become the norm for Baty, who will face more competition for reps in the infield with Thursday's acquisition of center fielder Cedric Mullins expected to result in Jeff McNeil seeing the majority of his playing time at second base moving forward. With both McNeil (.774 OPS versus righties) and Ronny Mauricio (.886 OPS) outproducing Baty (.729 OPS) in those matchups this season, Baty no longer looks like the top choice to pick up starts at either the keystone or third base.