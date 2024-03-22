Baty may open the season in a reduced role after the Mets agreed to a contract with J.D. Martinez on Thursday, which was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Baty and Mark Vientos were expected to begin the season as the Mets' primary options at third base and designated hitter. but Martinez will now be locked in at the latter spot. Baty should still hold down at least the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner given his left-handed bat, but given both he and Vientos have struggled to establish themselves in the majors thus far, either player could secure the full-time gig with a strong start to the campaign. Baty is also viewed as the superior defensive option, so he could simply retain the starting role with Vientos stuck on the bench or optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the campaign.