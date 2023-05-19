Baty could shift to left field on occasion as the Mets try to find ways to get Mark Vientos into the lineup, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

Vientos' hot bat at Triple-A prompted a promotion, but after homering in his big-league debut Wednesday, the 23-year-old was on the bench Thursday. He's blocked defensively at the infield corners and Pete Alonso isn't budging off first base, which leaves Vientos batting for at-bats at DH unless Baty can be moved elsewhere. Baty has seen sporadic action in left over the last few years in the minors, and given that he's a better athlete than Vientos, he appears more capable of handling the shift. There's also the question of whether the 23-year-old has even earned an everyday spot yet -- through 26 games in the majors this season, Baty is slashing just .241/.323/.386 with three homers.