Baty went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for High-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It was the first homer of the year for the Mets' No. 6 fantasy prospect. Baty has been posting strong numbers at the plate despite the lack of power though, slashing .343/.451/.478 through 19 games for the Cyclones with a 13:19 BB:K. The 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Baty could push for a promotion to Double-A over the summer if he keeps raking.