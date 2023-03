Baty committed his second error of the spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 23-year-old came into camp with a real chance to win the starting third base job over veteran Eduardo Escobar, but erratic defense would likely give Baty a quick ticket back to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season. His bat appears to be big-league ready though after he slashed .315/.410/.533 through 95 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year with 19 homers.