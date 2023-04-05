Baty is expected to return to Triple-A Syracuse's lineup Friday after he was diagnosed with right thumb inflammation following an MRI, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baty previously had the same thumb surgically repaired Sept. 1 of last year, but he appears to have avoided a significant setback after re-injuring the thumb Tuesday. He'll still likely be held out of action for the next couple of days while he tends to inflammation, but he should be back in action before the weekend. The third-base prospect is off to a strong start through four games at Syracuse this season, slashing .400/.471/.867 start with two home runs and two steals. Baty's hot start combined with Eduardo Escobar's poor performance at the big-league level could mean a quick promotion for Baty if he keeps raking.