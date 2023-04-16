The Mets will recall Baty from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Baty is one of the top position prospects in baseball and has scorched Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.386 OPS in nine games in the International League. The 23-year-old won't be in the lineup for Sunday's finale against the Athletics but should see regular playing time at the expense of the struggling Eduardo Escobar once his call-up is official. Baty's offensive upside makes him well worth an addition in the overwhelming majority of fantasy formats.