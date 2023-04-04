Baty is scheduled to undergo imaging tests Wednesday after injuring his right thumb in a game Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's ominous news given that the 23-year-old top prospect required surgery for a torn ligament in that same thumb last September. This latest issue is being called right thumb soreness for now, but the imaging scans will paint a fuller picture. Baty was challenging for starting third base duties this spring in Mets camp before Eduardo Escobar ultimately claimed the gig. He had gotten off to a strong start to the season at Triple-A, going 5-for-14 with two home runs and a stolen base in three contests.