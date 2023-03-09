Baty made a couple nice defensive plays in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Fiifi Frimpong of The New York Daily News reports.

The 23-year-old's defense at third base was a concern coming into camp, but Baty is putting in the work to convince the Mets he can handle a starting assignment. He's also been swinging a hot bat through the early part of the Grapefruit League schedule, going 9-for-19 with a double and a homer, and Baty still has a realistic shot at unseating Eduardo Escobar at the hot corner as soon as Opening Day.