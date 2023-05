Baty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Baty got the Mets on the board in the fifth with a solo blast to right center field for his first home run since May 1. Baty has cooled down considerably, slashing just .139/.262/.250 over his last 11 games, though he does own a 5:5 BB:K. The 23-year-old continues to ride the bench a majority of the time against lefties but that could change at any moment if he starts to heat up again at the plate.