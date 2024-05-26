Baty went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Baty put the Mets ahead 2-1 by taking Sean Hjelle deep in the seventh inning, but Edwin Diaz and the bullpen melted down once again. Baty snapped a 14-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a .122/.182/.146 slash line with a 42.2 percent strikeout rate while seeing Mark Vientos move past him on the depth chart at third base. While Baty's long ball was encouraging, he also struck out twice more Saturday. Until he solves his contact issues, he'll have a hard time reclaiming the starting job at the hot corner.