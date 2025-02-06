Baty is likely to be a reserve for the Mets or go back to the minors following the re-signing of Pete Alonso, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty was going to compete for the third base job -- and might have been the favorite -- if Alonso moved on and Mark Vientos shifted to first base, but now there's not room for him in the starting lineup. The Mets have indicated previously that Baty could serve in a utility role, getting some reps at third and second base as well as the outfield. However, he might be best off going to Triple-A Syracuse where he can play every day.