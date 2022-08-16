The Mets plan to call up Baty from Triple-A Syracuse either Tuesday or Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The team has yet to confirm that Baty will join the team in advance of Tuesday's game in Atlanta, but he looks as though he'll get the call to the big leagues no later than Wednesday in the wake of top third baseman Luis Guillorme (groin) landing on the injured list Monday. Though Eduardo Escobar offers an experienced replacement option at the position, he's turned in a measly .653 OPS on the season, so the Mets likely believe that the 22-year-old Baty can provide an upgrade at the hot corner. The No. 12 overall pick of the 2019 first-year player draft, Baty has continued to rake at the Triple-A level since being promoted from Double-A Binghamton last week. Between his two minor-league stops this season, Baty has slashed .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs.