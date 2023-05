Baty is absent from the Mets' lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore actually has drastic reverse splits this season, with lefties producing a 1.258 OPS against him and righties a .584 OPS. He did fare better versus left-handed hitters in 2022, though, and the left-handed batting Baty will be on the bench in favor of Eduardo Escobar for this one.