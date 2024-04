Baty went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old third baseman has started to get a bead of big-league pitching. Baty has hit safely in seven straight games and 11 of 13 to begin the season, slashing .327/.365/.408 with a homer, five runs and eight RBI. The power he flashed in the minors isn't showing up consistently yet, but it's likely only a matter of time until it does -- he slugged 10 homers in only 26 games last year at Triple-A.