Baty (hamstring) went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.

Baty missed a couple of games while dealing with hamstring soreness. The third baseman has gone 18-for-61 (.295) over his last 18 games, setting him up nicely if he can sustain the momentum into the second half. He's slashing .248/.316/.359 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored and two stolen bases over 64 contests this season.