Baty has a 14-game hitting streak going for Double-A Binghamton and now boasts a .282/.372/.450 slash line with seven home runs over 54 games this season.

We're still waiting for Baty to get to his considerable raw power consistently in game action, something he'll need to do to succeed at the major-league level if he's going to keep striking out at a fairly high clip (28.1 percent this year). Nonetheless, the 22-year-old third baseman is making progress. Three of his homers have come over the course of the aforementioned hitting streak, during which he's lifted his batting average by 30 points. The Mets have no need to rush him to the big leagues, so look for Baty's development path to remain slow and steady.