Mets' Brett Baty: Hits late homer vs. Boston

Baty went 3-for-4 with a steal, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Baty made Friday's score look a little more respectable for the Mets after belting a solo home run in the ninth inning, his fourth long ball of the season and first since May 18 against the Nationals. His three hits were a season high and most in a game since Sept. 17, 2025. Baty's hitting streak is up to 10 games, during which he has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with two steals, five RBI, five extra-base hits and eight runs scored.