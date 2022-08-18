Baty went 1-for-4 with one home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 victory over Atlanta.

In his first career at bat, Baty took Jake Odorizzi deep for his first career home run. Baty only played six games at Triple-A, but he mashed Double-A to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 slash, and Wednesday's home run show that the Mets may have been correct to think that he is ready for the big leagues. It was also encouraging that the former first round pick did not strike out in his debut as he owned a 25 percent strikeout rate at Double-A this year.