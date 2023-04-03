Baty went 4-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base, two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The 23-year-old forced the Mets to make a tough decision at the end of spring training when they optioned him back to Triple-A, and it looks like Baty is going to keep the pressure on for a quick promotion. Eduardo Escobar has also gone 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts to begin the season at the starting third baseman on the big-league squad, and if he doesn't turn things around soon, New York may decide Baty gives them their best chance to win in 2023.