Baty had his biggest game of the year for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, a walk, two RBI and three runs. He's now hitting .283/.372/.455 with two homers and 11 doubles across 27 games.

It's good to see Baty hit the ball over the fence, as his only other long ball came in Binghamton's season opener April 8. It's also good to see him go a game without striking out -- only the fifth time this season he's been able to do so. Despite that, Baty has a solid (if not spectacular) season line; he's hitting a bit better than he did in his first taste of Double-A last season. To punch his ticket to the big leagues, though, Baty's going to have to translate his tremendous raw power to game action far more often. That said, there's nothing wrong with his all-fields approach, and Baty is hitting far more line drives and fly balls than he did last year, which is promising.