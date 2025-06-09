Baty went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old infielder took Seth Halvorsen deep in the seventh inning, snapping a 14-game homer drought for Baty and giving him seven long balls on the season. While he continues to see regular playing time at third base with Mark Vientos (hamstring) on the shelf while also spelling Jeff McNeil at second base, Baty's bat has cooled down and he's batting just .143 (4-for-28) to begin the month of June. If he doesn't heat up, Ronny Mauricio could begin to steal starts away from Baty.